Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor irrespective of ties with India: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says irrespective of its ties with India, Pakistan’s doors are open to Sikh pilgrims visiting Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and other religious sites.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she rejected the rumours that Pakistan has stalled work on the Kartarpur Corridor after straining of relations with India over the Kashmir issue.

She said the corridor would be inaugurated in November this year.