Pakistan to respond stronger in case of any misadventure from India: DG ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor says Pakistan will respond stronger than that of 27 Feb 2019 in case of any misadventure from India.

In a tweet reacting over allegations of Indian army chief, Asif Ghafoor termed them usual blatant lies. He said it is an attempt to carve out causes for a misadventure and to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He said thousands of Indian troops have failed to suppress just struggle of brave Kashmiris for decades.