Pakistan to respond stronger in case of any misadventure from India: DG ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor says Pakistan will respond stronger than that of 27 Feb 2019 in case of any misadventure from India.
In a tweet reacting over allegations of Indian army chief, Asif Ghafoor termed them usual blatant lies. He said it is an attempt to carve out causes for a misadventure and to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in occupied Kashmir.
He said thousands of Indian troops have failed to suppress just struggle of brave Kashmiris for decades.
Usual blatant lies. An attempt to carve out causes belli for a misadventure to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in IOJ&K. While IOJ&K faces media blackout, AJ&K is open to foreign media & UNMOGIP to visit place of their own choosing. Can you do same? https://t.co/dVVMVxcKIs
