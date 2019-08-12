Pakistan to take up illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir by India at UNSC: FM

MUZAFFARBAD: Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will take up illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India at the UN Security Council.

Talking to Azad Kashmir’s Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in Muzaffarabad, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he has arrived in Azad Kashmir to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The Foreign Minister apprised the AJK Prime Minister about his recent visit to China and his meetings with Chinese leadership.

He said Indian armed forces are committing atrocities against unarmed Kashmiris and their rights are being violated.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we are in contact with the world leadership and international media is showing grave human rights violations in occupied valley.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said it’s for the first time that a foreign Minister has arrived in AJK to celebrate Eid with Kashmiris. He said we will achieve the destination together.

Earlier, talking to media in Kohala, Azad Kashmir, Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on 14th August to express solidarity with Kashmiris.