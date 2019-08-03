Pakistan urges international community to take notice of Indian actions

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal says Pakistan condemns the atrocious attacks by the Indian Army in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, he said a befitting reply would be given and India must not forget 27th February.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said use of cluster munitions along Line of Control and deliberate targeting of civilians by India, is a blatant violation of Convention on Cluster Munitions and international humanitarian laws.

He urged the international community to take notice of Indian actions which are violation of international laws.—RadioPakistan