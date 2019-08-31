Pakistan will continue to raise Kashmir issue at all int’l forums: Shireen Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari says Pakistan will continue to raise Kashmir issue at all international forums.

Talking to President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan in Islamabad, she assured that the people and government of Pakistan will continue their moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people on attaining their right to self-determination.

Condemning the massive human rights violations taking place in Occupied Kashmir, Dr Shireen Mazari said that innocent Kashmiri people are denied to the fundamental right to self-determination as guaranteed by the International resolutions.—RadioPakistan