Pakistan will never backtrack from its principled position on Kashmir dispute: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has categorically stated that Pakistan will never backtrack from its principled position on Kashmir dispute under any pressure.

Speaking in the Senate today on the prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir, he said that Pakistan will never surrender before India. He said the people of Kashmir were not and are not alone as the entire Pakistani nation stand by them. He said that the Indian unilateral actions were not only an attack on Occupied Kashmir but they also have eyes on Pakistan. He said the world must understand that the secular India of Nehru stands buried and today the ideology of RSS is reigning supreme.

The Foreign Minister said that Kashmir dispute stands internationalized in the wake of blunder committed by Modi in Occupied Kashmir. He said that the UN security council meeting on Kashmir after a gap of fifty-four years is a major diplomatic victory of Pakistan. He said this meeting negated the Indian impression that Kashmir is an internal matter of India.

The Foreign Minister said that both Pakistan and Kashmiri people have rejected the 5th August steps of Modi government in Occupied Kashmir is contrary to UN Charter and International Laws. He said voices are also being raised inside India against these steps. Fourteen petitions have been filed in the Indian Supreme Court. He said there is lot of pressure on the Indian Apex Court and it is now a test case for it.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has also expanded its diplomatic outreach to sensitize the world community about the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. He said that Prime Minister himself is contacting the world leaders. Today the Prime Minister held telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince of UAE. Earlier, the Prime Minister has had conversation with the Saudi Crown Prince and the French President.

The Foreign Minister said that he is also approaching his counterparts in foreign countries. He said that a meeting of Human Rights Council is beginning on the 9th of the next month and he will attend this meeting to expose the fascist face of Modi.

