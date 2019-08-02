Pakistan will play its role to enhance all efforts for Afghan peace : COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan will play its role to enhance all efforts for peace towards fullest potential.

He was talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad who called on him in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The meeting was in continuation of ongoing discussions and efforts for success of peace process in Afghanistan.

Both sides shared the steps taken in this regard and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals.

Zalmay Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan’s whole hearted support to the process and expressed hope that others would follow in same vein.