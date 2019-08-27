Pakistan will raise Kashmir issue with full vigor at UNGA session: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan will raise the issue of Kashmir with full vigor at the UN General Assembly session next month.

He was giving a briefing to National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on the evolving situation in Kashmir after the unilateral steps taken by Indian government on fifth of this month.

The Minister apprised the committee on the meeting of National Committee on Kashmir and the proposals put forth by its members.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said all of these proposals will be submitted to the Prime Minister and the next course of action will be devised after the approval of cabinet.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s strong commitment to continue political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris, the Foreign Minister said India is trying to change the demographic composition of Occupied Kashmir.

He said foreign ministry is apprising the international community about the grave situation in held Kashmir and has written letters to Secretary General OIC, Secretary General UN, President UN Security Council, and UN Human Rights Commissioner to keep them in the loop.

The Minister said India has virtually clamped down Occupied Kashmir with twenty-four hours curfew restrictions and banning of communications in order to hide the facts from the world.