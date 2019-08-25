Pakistani High Commissioner, FCO Minister discuss Kashmir issue

Pakistani High Commissioner, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, called on Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) Minister Dr. Andrew Murrison, MP, to discuss situation in occupied Kashmir.

The High Commissioner briefed the Minister on gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, the threat to regional security due to unilateral actions by India and simultaneously heating up of situation at Line of Control and Working Boundary.

Nafees Zakaria drew attention of FCO Minister on the steps taken by India to systematically alter demography of IOK to convert it from a Muslim Majority to Muslim minority territory.

Zakaria apprised the Minister on steps taken by government of Pakistan to create awareness among international community and to urge them to intervene to stop bloodshed of innocent and defenceless Kashmiris.

The FCO Minister confirmed that his country was aware of the situation, which he said was a matter of concern.

He recognized the perils that surround the issue of Kashmir in the current circumstances.