‘Passion to sacrifice inevitable for any nation’s development’

ISLAMABAD: President, Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have congratulated the nation and whole Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

In their separate messages on the occasion, they said that the passion to sacrifice is inevitable for any nation’s development as it enables a person to remain steadfast and brave enough against any ordeal or tough circumstances.

The President, in his message, stressed upon understanding the hidden significance of selflessness and sacrifices associated with the auspicious Islamic occasion.

He said there has always been the need to highlight the sublime desire of sacrifice, but in the present day, its importance had increased manifold.

In his message, the Prime Minister greeted the countrymen on the holy festival saying that it reminds the Muslims of the unprecedented obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and submission by Hazrat Ismail (AS) to the will of Allah Almighty.

The Prime Minister said the great example of sacrifice set by the two great personalities was loved and acknowledged by the Almighty to the extent that Allah Almighty made it obligatory for the Muslims to practice it throughout their lives.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in her special video message on the occasion said more than one million Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian forces in seventy years.

She said pellet gun may deprive people of eyesight but cannot crush their liberation spirit.

She said India has turned Kashmir into world’s biggest jail.