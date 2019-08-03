PCB cricket committee to meet again next week

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Committee held a lengthy meeting here on Friday night to review the performances of senior men, women, U19 and U16 national sides during the past three years.

During the meeting proceedings, Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur, former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed provided their assessment and feedback on the senior men’s team’s performances, said a spokesman for the PCB on Saturday.

“The committee, chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, decided to reconvene — via a conference call — early next week to finalise the recommendations, which will be sent to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, later in the next week,” he said. —APP