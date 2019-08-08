Physical remand of Zardari extended for eight more days

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court of Islamabad on Thursday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for eight more days in the fake account case while it granted one-day extension in remand of Faryal Talpur.

Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, were produced before the AC Islamabad Judge Tahir Mahmood after their physical remand completed.

The court asked the investigation officer of the NAB how many days of remand of Asif Zardari have been completed to which the court was informed that 58 days of remand completed, on which, the court has called progress report of the last 10-day remand of the PPP co-chairman from the NAB.

The court approved Asif Zardari’s physical remand for eight more days and ordered the NAB to produce him in court on August 16. While rejecting the NAB’s request to extend Faryal Talpur until August 16 the court gave only one day extension and ordered the NAB to produce her in the court on Friday.—INP