PM announces to open Governor House Nathiagali for public

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to open Governor House Nathiagali for public.

In a tweet, in which he also shared the video of the Governor House Nathiagali, Imran Khan said these colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayers in maintenance, are now going to make money for the government.

Governor House Nathiagali was constructed in 1923 and spans an area of 76 kanals of land.