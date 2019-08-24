PM appreciates MoST’s efforts for promoting education

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the efforts being made by Ministry of Science and Technology in promoting scientific and technical education and research in the country.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on establishment of state-of-the-art University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies at Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister directed that the aspect of value addition in the sphere of agriculture should be accorded priority.

Imran Khan also approved a proposal presented by Minister for Science and Technology and Chairman HEC to select top 15 universities of the country after a due process and accord them elite university status.