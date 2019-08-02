PM congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani on achieving confidence of Senate

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed confidence on the abilities of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and hoped he will continue dispensing his duties in an efficient manner like previously.

He was talking to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said the full confidence of Senate members on the leadership of Sadiq Sanjrani is a confirmation of his leadership, skills and running the affairs of Senate smoothly.

Imran Khan also congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on achieving the confidence of Upper House of the Parliament. NNI