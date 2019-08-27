PM considering full closure of air space to India: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering complete closure of air space to India.
Taking to Twitter, the minister revealed that a complete ban on the use of Pakistani land routes for India’s trade with Afghanistan was also suggested during today’s cabinet meeting.
The minster said that the legal formalities for these decisions to take effect were under consideration.
PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting,legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration… #Modi has started we ll finish!
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 27, 2019