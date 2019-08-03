PM files Rs10 billion defamation lawsuit against Najam Sethi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday filed a defamation notice against journalist Najam Sethi for creating misleading propaganda about his personal life.

A defamation lawsuit of Rs 10 billion was filed by Babar Awan on the direction of PM Khan.

The notice, which was filed in the district and session west court, maintains that the TV anchor made shameful claims about the personal life of the prime minister.

The counsel of the PM said fake news can not be taken lightly. It is necessary to stop the practice of making fun of ethics and law on the TV, Awan added.—INP