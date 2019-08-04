PM Imran Khan to launch plantation drive tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will kick-off plantation drive tomorrow (Monday) by planting a sapling at Shakarparian, Islamabad under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

As per details, the premier will also address the tree plantation ceremony at 11 am.

According to documents, nine million saplings will be planted in Punjab, 104 million in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 15 million in Sindh, 1.2 million in Balochistan, 3.3 million in Gilgit-Baltistan, seven million in Azad Kashmir and 0.5 million in Islamabad.

The prime minister will launch Urban Forestry Plantation Campaign in Lahore on August 9.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also set to kick-off an environment-friendly campaign aimed at the eradication of plastic shopping bags from the capital, which is set to begin on August 14.

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated monsoon tree plantation drive at China Park in Lahore.

Talking to journalists after inaugurating the tree plantation drive, CM Buzdar said that the campaign will help address climate change issues.

Responding to a question, he said that Sehat Insaf Cards will be distributed across the province. The chief minister said that the cards had recently been distributed in Faisalabad and Chiniot districts. —NNI