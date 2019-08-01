PM Imran reiterates Pakistan’s commitment in facilitating Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to remain engaged with the United States and other stakeholders in facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

He was talking to U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, who called on him in Islamabad today.

Recalling his recent interaction with President Donald Trump in Washington, the Prime Minister emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan as well as of the broader region.

He expressed satisfaction at the evolving international consensus and interest in fully supporting efforts to achieve long term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations to evolve a road map for future of Afghanistan.