PM Imran, Saudi Prince discuss Indian move regarding occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday telephoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and discussed latest developments in occupied Kashmir.

According to details, both the leaders discussed the development of the situation in the region and efforts exerted towards it.

The conversation was made following Indian government’s move of ending occupied Kashmir’s special status by repealing Articles 370 and 35A.

The announcement was made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah during his address in Rajya Sabha, upper house of Indian parliament.

Shah said, “Kashmir will no longer be a state. It will be divided into two union territories – Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.”

He also told that the valley would be re-organized geographically.

The revocation of the articles has allowed other non-Muslim Indian citizens to buy land in the valley while a separate legislative assembly will be established there for its own laws.—INP