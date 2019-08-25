PM Imran spirited for rights of minorities across Pakistan, World: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to ensure that minorities habitant in Pakistan and across the World obtain their due rights, claimed Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan’s leadership believes that the Kartarpur Corridor project will promote interfaith and intercultural harmony.

The Special Aide wrote: “Kartarpur project is a glaring example of inter-religion peace before the World. Amidst an increasing number of acts that portray extremism and terrorism, Kartarpur Corridor gives a message of humanity and respect to the difference in faiths in opinions”.—INP