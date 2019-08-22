PM Imran to leave for New York to attend UN assembly session next month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for New York on September 23 to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan will embark on the four-day tour to the United States via a private airplane. In his address at the UNGA on September 27, PM Imran will highlight Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

On the sideline of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, PM Imran will hold meetings with Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Bin Mohamad and other world leaders.

He would also met with distinguished Pakistani businessmen and investors during his stay in the US.

Earlier in the day Pakistan had impressed upon the international community to take cognizance of blatant human rights violations by the Indian occupying forces in Kashmir.

At his weekly news briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal had said the occupied valley had been converted into the largest prison in the history of mankind.

More than fourteen million people were incarcerated in their homes. He had said the Indian government had stationed over nine hundred thousand troops in the valley and Kashmiris are being denied access to any form of communication. —NNI