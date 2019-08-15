PM Imran warns of severe repercussions in case of ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked world community if it will allow the world to witness another Srebrenica-type massacre and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Kashmir.

In a series of tweets on Indian independence day which is being observed across the country as black day, PM Khan slammed the Narendra Modi-led government for ‘presence of extra troops’ and a “12-day curfew” in an ‘already heavily militarised occupied territory’

“In IoK, 12 days of curfew, presence of extra troops in an already heavily militarised occupied territory, sending in of RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] goons, complete communication blackout — with the example of Modi’s earlier ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Gujarat,” PM wrote on his Twitter account.

“Will [the] world silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IoK?” he asked. “I want to warn the international community if it allows this to happen, it will have severe repercussions and reactions in the Muslim world, setting off radicalisation and cycles of violence.”