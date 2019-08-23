PM informs German Chancellor about dire human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday to discuss India’s illegal and unilateral actions aimed at altering the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and changing its demographic structure.

The Prime Minister informed the Germany Chancellor that India’s actions are in direct contravention of the UNSC resolutions, international law and its own solemn commitments.

He highlighted the dire human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including complete lockdown, blackout on all forms of communication and severe shortage of food and medicines.

He stressed that intensified Indian repression could result in massive loss of Kashmiri lives, which must be prevented at all costs.

The Prime Minister also underlined concerns about some false flag operation staged by India or some other ill-conceived step on the LoC to divert the world’s attention.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India’s actions have serious implications for peace and security in the region and the international community has the responsibility to act urgently.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany is closely observing the situation.

She underlined the importance of de-escalation of tensions and resolution of issues peacefully.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.—RadioPakistan