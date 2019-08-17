PM launches Sehat Sahulat Programme for Special Persons in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his vision is to turn Pakistan into a society based on justice, rule of law and compassion that were the hallmarks of the state of Madinah.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with launching of Sehat Sahulat Programme for Special Persons in Islamabad today, he said we are trying to revive the vision under which Pakistan was created. That vision was to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the principles of state of Madinah.

Imran Khan said Sehat Sahulat and Ehsaas programmes are part of the vision to help vulnerable and weaker segments of society.

The Prime Minister said Sehat Insaaf Cards will be beneficial to poor people to avail the health facilities free of charge.

Imran Khan said in every cabinet meeting, briefing is given by each ministry on steps taken for the benefit of common man. He said it is government’s responsibility to improve lives of people.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza in his address said Sehat Sahulat Progamme is already being provided to poor people in 48 districts.

The government pays a premium up to the amount of 720,000 rupees if a person falls ill and receives treatment at a medical facility.

He said Sehat Insaaf Card will also be available to any person in Pakistan living with disability.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar informed the participants that under Ehsaas program, a two percent quota for special persons in government jobs and one percent quota in official accommodations has been reserved.

Ministry of Human Rights is going through a legislation to provide legal assistance to special persons.

She said Prime Minister yesterday approved five more steps under the Ehsaas program, that include ensuring social protection of 10 million families in the next four years, provision of employment of 3.8 million people, distribution of Sehat Insaaf Cards among 10 million people in the next four years, giving stipends to five hundred thousand students, and ensuring saving bank accounts, mobile phones, stipends and creation of 500 digital hubs for six million women across the districts in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Prime Minister also distributed Sehat Insaaf Cards among special persons.