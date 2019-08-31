PM thanks nation for coming out against ‘fascist Modi govt’s annexation’ of IOK

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the nation for coming out of their homes to express solidarity with the brothers and sisters reeling under coercive Indian measures in Occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said he is proud of Pakistani people in the way they came out in solidarity with the Kashmiris – letting them know our nation stands resolutely with them as they confront the brutal, fascist Modi government’s annexation and ethnic cleansing agenda in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Imran Khan said the Pakistani nation has also let the world know about the Nazi-style takeover of India by the RSS-BJP’s Hindu Supremacist ideology and the danger it poses not only to the region but the world.—RadioPakistan