PM to address AJK Legislative Assembly session tomorrow

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly special session on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan will be held in Muzaffarabad tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.

Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir will preside over the session.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address special session of the Legislative Assembly to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister is also expected to meet the All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Chapter leaders to discuss the latest situation arising out after Indian attempts to end special states of disputed territory to pave the way for ethnic cleansing.—RadioPakistan