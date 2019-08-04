PM urges UNSC to take notice of Indian violations across LoC

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the Indian attack across the Line of Control on innocent civilians and its use of cluster munitions.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said the use of cluster bombs is a violation of international humanitarian law and India’s own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

The Prime Minister urged the United Nations Security Council to take note of this international threat to peace and security.

He said it is time to end the long night of suffering for the people of Occupied Kashmir and they must be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination according to UNSC resolutions.

Imran Khan said the only road to peace and security in South Asia runs through a peaceful and just settlement of Kashmir dispute.

He said US President Donald Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said this is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the LoC with new aggressive actions being taken by Indian occupation forces.

He said that the recent surge in Indian aggression across LoC has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis.—RadioPakistan