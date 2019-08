Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says US President Donald Trump made a call to Prime Minister Imran Khan after his talk with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir.

In a press briefing in Islamabad on Monday, he said in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call on 16 August, Donald Trump made a call to Narendra Modi and expressed desire in lowering tensions between Pakistan and India.—RadioPakistan