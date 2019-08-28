PM will forcefully present aspirations of Kashmiris in his address to UNGA: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will forcefully present aspirations of Kashmiri people before the international community during his address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) next month.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings and attend other events in New York on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session.

The Foreign Minister acknowledged that under Shimla agreement, both Pakistan and India were bound to bilaterally resolve Kashmir dispute. He, however, said Modi should tell to the international community whether his 5th August’s measures were bilateral or unilateral in nature. It is the Indian Prime Minister who undermined the spirit of bilateralism.

The Foreign Minister said the unilateral steps in occupied Kashmir are in total breach of UN Security Council resolutions and the international laws. He pointed out that fourteen petitions have been filed in the Indian Supreme Court against these illegal steps. He said it is the test of the Indian apex court whether it gives the judgement independently or succumb to Modi’s pressure.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi voiced concerns over situation in occupied Kashmir saying the people are faced with shortages of essential commodities including food items and live saving drugs. Kashmiri people are not being allowed to offer their Friday prayers.

The Foreign Minister said police in occupied Kashmir which also comprises of many Muslims are perturbed over the situation. This is the reason that the Indian authorities are taking back arms and weapons from police personnel.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the world community is not oblivious to the situation in occupied valley. He said the public opinion on Kashmir dispute is now changing at the international level. He said Pakistani and Kashmiri community abroad is holding protest demonstrations against the Indian atrocities and persecution. He said our community in London will stage a big protest in the coming days.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan is grateful to Iran for coming up with a strong stance in support of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister held a meeting with Chairman NADRA Usman Yousaf Mobin and discussed a proposal to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.