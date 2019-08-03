PPP fact-finding committee to meet at residence of Gilani on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Maiden meeting of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Fact Finding Committee will be held on Tuesday.

The meeting to be held at residence of former prime minister and member of committee Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani at 11 Am will begin investigations in whether and who among party senators defected in the secret ballot in no confidence move against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on August 01.

Formed by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, other members of the Committee include Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Saeed Ghani, Sabir Baloch and Farhatullah Babar. —INP