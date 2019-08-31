President stresses upon need of creating awareness about water conservation

President Dr.Arif Alvi has stressed upon the need of creating awareness in the society particularly among young generation about water conservation.

Addessing a seminar on water crisis in Karachi today, he called for making laws and introducing pricing for water so that its conservation could be ensured.

The President lauded the initiatives of Panjwani Hissar water institue and NED univeristy for water conservation.

He said efforts are also needed to be taken to avoid water losses and ensure its use for agriculture purposes in proper manner.

Refering to the indus water treaty, Dr. Arif Alvi said India has always violated the agreements, may it be Simla agreement or UN resolutions on Occupied Kashmir.

He said steps are also required to be taken to counter the impacts of global warming.—RadioPakistan