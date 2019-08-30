Prices of petroleum products likely to be decreased for September

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products are likely to be decreased in the country by Rs. 7 per liter.

According to the details decrease in the prices of crude oil in international markets will affect the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan.

Based on the international markets Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposed a cut in petroleum products’ prices for the month of September.

According to the sources OGRA proposed to decrease the prices of petrol by Rs. 4.59 per liter and that of high speed diesel by Rs. 7.67 per liter.

OGRA also proposed to cut the prices of light speed diesel by Rs. 5.63 and that of kerosene oil by Rs. 4.27.

Prime minister will take the final decision in this regard after consulting with finance ministry.