Rahul Gandhi-led delegation sent back from Srinagar airport

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities sent Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi-led opposition delegation that landed in Srinagar back to New Delhi.

The delegation comprised Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, D Raja, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, and others wanted to examine the ground situation following the Indian government’s move to revoke the special status of the territory. The grim situation of occupied Kashmir can be judged from the fact that even the Indian politicians were not allowed to visit the territory and were sent back from Srinagar airport.

Speaking to media, RJD leader, Manoj Jha, said that the government had claimed that the situation was normal and no major incident had happened and “we are going to see exactly the same”.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was part of Opposition delegation, said, “On one hand, the government says the situation is normal. On the other, it doesn’t allow anyone to go. If things are normal, then why are political leaders under house arrest?”

Reports said that a reporter, Mausami Singh, was manhandled, along with other journalists at the Srinagar airport. When the media tried to approach opposition leaders at the airport, police misbehaved with media persons, the reports said.