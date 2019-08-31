Railways to be made comfortable, swift mean of journey: Minister

Minister of Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that efforts are being made to make the railways a dynamic organization by providing modern, swift and comfortable facilities to the passengers.

He was addressing the news conference in Lahore on Saturday.

The Minister said that Bhawalpur Railway station will be inaugurated on the 6th of Septemeber while the renovation work of Rajanpur and DG Khan railway stations will also start on the 7th September.

Sheikh Rashid said that railway’s income and passengers have increased due to the effective measures taken by the present government. He said that pro-Kashmir slogans will be inscribed on the trains to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

He said that heavy rains have effected railways system in Sindh.