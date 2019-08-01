Rejection of no confidence resolution against Chairman Senate victory of democracy: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said the opposition’s narrative has totally failed.

Talking to media persons outside the parliament house, she said the opposition’s own Senators in the upper house rejected the politics of anarchy.

She said the people have already rejected the opposition and now it also faced defeat in the Senate. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government met all the constitutional procedures on the resolution regarding the Chairman Senate. She said the government defeated the resolution through the power of vote. The Special Assistant said the opposition did not allow its Senators to vote on the resolution moved against Deputy Chairman Senate. She regretted that the opposition holds supreme the personal interest rather than democracy, constitutional or the country’s stability.