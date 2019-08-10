Remembering Dr Ruth Pfau on her 2nd death anniversary

The 2nd death anniversary of the German doctor and nun, Dr Ruth Pfau, who dedicated her life to eradicating leprosy in Pakistan, is being observed on Saturday (August 10).

Dr Pfau, who was hailed as the Mother Teresa of Pakistan, passed away on August 10, 2017 at a hospital in Karachi. She was 87.

A symbol of selfness Dr. Ruth Katharina Martha Pfau was a German nun who dedicated her life to eradicating Leprosy in Pakistan and has been called Pakistan’s ‘Mother Teresa’.

In his message on her second death anniversary, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Dr. Ruth Pfau served the ailing humanity without any discrimination.

Usman Buzdar paid rich tribute to the services rendered by late Dr. Ruth Pfau for the elimination of Leprosy and Tuberculosis from the country.

He said that Dr. Ruth Pfau set high examples of public service by continuously looking after the patients and the credit of eliminating Leprosy from Pakistan goes to her.

He said that Dr. Ruth Pfau is a glowing example for everyone and her services will always be remembered.