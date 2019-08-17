Repatriation of Pakistani pilgrims is starting from today

Radio Pakistan’s Correspondent Muhammad Akram Khan reports from Makkah that first flight will depart for Karachi from Jeddah airport carrying over 300 pilgrims today. The post hajj flight operation will bring back 200,000 pilgrims from Jeddah and Medina airports through five hundred flights.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, Assistant Director Ministry of Religious Affairs Jamilur Rehman told the last hajj flight will land on 15th of the next month at Multan Airport to culminate the hajj flight operation.

He said that a pilgrim can get the complete information about his return schedule by visiting www.hajjinfo.org and entering his hajj application number or Computerized National Identity Card number.