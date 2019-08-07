Resolution condemning illegal attempt by India to alter Occupied Kashmir’ status passed

ISLAMABAD: Joint Session of the Parliament on Wednesday passed a resolution unanimously condemning illegal, unilateral, reckless and coercive attempt by India to alter the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions, as well as the regressive measures to change Jammu and Kashmir’s demographic composition through repeal and revocation of article 35-A of the Indian constitution.

The resolution also condemned the deployment of additional troops in Indian occupied Kashmir and Indian firing and shelling on the line of control and use of cluster bombs by Indian forces in Azad Kashmir.

It stressed that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council and categorically stated that these illegal measures cannot change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

It opposed Indian plans to alter the demographic composition of Indian occupied Kashmir, as well as take away protective, inherent and established rights of Jammu and Kashmir to citizenship, permanent residence, acquisition of property, employment and education as provided under the repealed article 35-A of the Indian constitution and contrary to UNSC resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and international humanitarian law.