Revocation of Article 370, 35-A by Lok Sabha, clear violation of int’l laws: FM

JEDDAH: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said revocation of Article 370 and 35-A by Indian parliament Lok Sabha, is a clear violation of international laws.

He was addressing to the emergency meeting of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir in Jeddah on Tuesday which was convened in wake of latest situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir erupted after revocation of Article- 370 by Indian parliament.

He said about one hundred thousand Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since 1989.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said about 22000 Kashmiri women became widowed, 108,000 children orphaned and 12000 women were raped in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister said India’s sending more troops, closure of educational institutions and imposition of emergency like measures by India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which is the most militarized area in the world, was indicating intentions of India.

Foreign Minister said he had apprised United Nations Security Council and General Secretary OIC about the apprehensions of Pakistan regarding the measures and steps taken by India.

He said India’s steps taken in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir can endanger peace in South Asia. He urged the participants of the meeting to pay immediate attention towards this issue.

The delegations of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and other member countries participated in the meeting.

Pakistani delegation was led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Later talking at news Conference in Jeddah today, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said we have apprised the OIC about the Indian mindset regarding Kashmir and prevailing peace situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said Independent Human Rights Commission should be allowed to investigate in Kashmir to assess the human rights violations.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said all OIC members want the resolution of Kashmir issue according to UN resolutions.