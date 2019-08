River Sutlej may face flood situation at Ganda Singh wala during the next 24 hours.

Flood Forecasting Division of Met department in Lahore has told Radio Pakistan that with current downstream discharge of 57000 cusecs at Ganda Singh wala, river is still at below flood level.

However, water quantum may rise to 140,000 cusecs to 150,000 cusecs during the next twenty four hours.

Palku nullah in Sialkot is in low flood and all rivers of Punjab are flowing normal.