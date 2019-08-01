Robust bilateral Pak-US ties will add to peace and stability in the region: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said a robust bilateral Pak-US relationship will add to peace and stability in the region.

He was chairing a high level meeting to review outcome of the summit meeting held in Washington during his visit to the United States.

During the meeting the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction on his successful visit to the United States and acknowledged vision of US President Donald Trump regarding peace in the region and Pak-US bilateral relations.

He said that the leaderships of both the countries desire to have strong bilateral ties.

The forum discussed measures to carry forward the decisions of the visit to execution phase staying in close coordination with US authorities including visit to Pakistan by President Trump.