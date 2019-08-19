SAPM on Information presents Govt’s performance report to President

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan called on President D. Arif Alvi in Islamabad today (Monday).

She presented a report of the performance of the government in its first year to the President.

The President appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the publishing of the report.

Dr Arif Alvi expressed hope that the report will disseminate information on steps and development projects of various ministries to the people.