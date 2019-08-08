SBC plans T20 cricket tournament

KARACHI: Sindh Bar Council has planned a T20 cricket tournament to be played from Aug 25 at Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

This was stated by Muhammad Azam Khan, Chairman Executive Committee of Sindh Bar Council and Musharraf Azhar advocate, the organizer of the historic event at a press briefing here on Thursday at Sindh Bar Council, Old Annexe Buliding, Sindh High Court.

Our profession is one of the toughest and demanding in which we normally sacrifice our time for our clients and remain busy from dawn to dusk.

The lawyers too need healthy activities and to give them a break from tiresome routine, SBC for the first time in its history will be organizing a tournament, said Mr Azam.