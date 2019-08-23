SC issues verdict in judge Arshad Malik video case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday issued its verdict on petitions in the video case of judge Arshad Malik.

A three-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa, comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed announced the verdict today.

CJP said that five issues had been discussed while issuing the verdict on the case. Which forum can issue verdict on the case? How the video can be considered genuine? How is the relevant video, if proven genuine to be proved before court of law?

What is the effect of the relevant video, if proven to be genuine piece upon the conviction of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif? and last but not least the conduct of Judge namely Mr Muhammad Arshad Malik in the whole scenario?

He added that a detailed judgement will be uploaded on the SC website.