Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes highest-paid actresses list

Black Widow’s most lucrative superpower? Her negotiating skills. For the second year in a row, Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes‘ list of the highest-paid actresses, earning $56 million.

That includes a lot of Marvel money, like an eight-figure check for her upcoming Black Widow film and an impressive back-end payment of about $35 million for the $2.8 billion-grossing Avengers: Endgame.

Johansson is joined on the list by newcomers Elisabeth Moss and Margot Robbie, as well as returnees like Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon. Together, the world’s ten highest-paid actresses tallied a combined $314.6 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019, before fees and taxes. That’s 69% more than last year’s cumulative total, but still far less than the top ten actors’ $588.3 million.

Stay tuned for more next week on how these actresses managed to increase their earnings by taking Hollywood into their own hands.

The full list is below. Earnings estimates are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders. All figures are pretax; fees for agents, managers and lawyers (generally 10%, 15% and 5%, respectively) are not deducted.

The World’s Highest-Paid Actresses Of 2019

10. Ellen Pompeo

Earnings: $22 million

9. Charlize Theron

Earnings: $23 million

8. Margot Robbie

Earnings: $23.5 million

7. Elisabeth Moss

Earnings: $24 million

6. Kaley Cuoco

Earnings: $25 million

5. Jennifer Aniston

Earnings: $28 million

4. Nicole Kidman

Earnings: $34 million

3. Reese Witherspoon

Earnings: $35 million

2. Sofia Vergara

Earnings: $44.1 million

1. Scarlett Johansson

Earnings: $56 million