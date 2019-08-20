SHC orders to convert death sentence of two target killers into life imprisonment

Sindh High Court in Karachi on Tuesday converted death sentence of two MQM-London workers into life imprisonment in Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf leader Zahra Shahid murder case.
Two MQM workers Zahid Abass Zaidi and Rashid alias Tailor were awarded death sentence by Anti-Terrorism court after they were found guilty against which they had lodged appeal in Sindh high court.
Both had confessed of killing Zahra Shahid before the court saying that they had killed her on the instructions of MQM founder to create harassment during 2013 local bodies elections in the city.