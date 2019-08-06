Shehbaz calls for ‘concrete’ reply to India over Kashmir move

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif demanded on Tuesday the entire leadership of the country comes together and gives a “concrete” reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for revoking the special status granted to Indian-administered Kashmir.

Shehbaz said so while addressing a joint session of parliament, summoned to discuss India’s repealing of articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution that granted special status to Indian-administered Kashmir.

Article 370 of the Indian constitution granted special autonomy to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. Article 35A allowed the Jammu and Kashmir State Assembly to define who is and isn’t a permanent resident of the state.

Addressing the session, the opposition leader said that traditional condemnations and adoption of resolutions are not going to resolve the issue.

“The blood of innocent people is being shed in occupied Kashmir,” he said. “Modi government has taken over the territory.”

Shehbaz said they want peace to prevail between Pakistan and India, but it should be with dignity. “The Indian government has challenged Pakistan,” the opposition leader said. “Today we will have to come together and give a concrete reply to India.”

He said Pakistan belongs to the Kashmiri people and they belong to Pakistan.

Shehbaz further said that New Delhi has “slapped the United Nations and its Security Council in the face” by revoking Kashmir’s special status.

He also cast doubts on US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate the Kashmir dispute.

“Was the mediation offer Trump’s trump card or trap card,” the opposition leader questioned.—NNI