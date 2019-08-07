Sindh Bar Council condemns Indian Govt’s act regarding Kashmir

KARACHI: Sindh Bar Council on Wednesday strongly condemned unilateral change in status of state of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

Vice Chairman Sindh Bar Council Zia-ul-Islam Lanjar, Chairman Executive Committee Muhammad Azam Khan and the members of Sindh Bar Council rejected the act of Indian government regarding occupied Kashmir.

According to the statement issued by Sindh Bar Council the members urged that Indian government has no right to abolish the special status granted to occupied Kashmir by revoking article 370.