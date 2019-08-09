Sindh Police chalk out contingency plan ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Sindh Police has chalked out a contingency plan ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in the province.

In a statement in Karachi today by Sindh Police, more than forty eight thousand security personnel will perform their duties across the province on the eve of eid.

IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam instructed police to ensure patrolling in all sensitive places of the province.

People have been advised to contact on 15 help line number in case of anyone forcing them for the sacrificial hides.

Meanwhile, Sindh government has also announced four public holidays from 12th to 15th August on account of Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day.

A notification has also been issued in this regard.—RadioPakistan